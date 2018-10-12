Melbourne Central to welcome new voco hotel

The voco Melbourne Central is due to open in 2020.

The Melbourne CBD is set for another new hotel, with IHG planning to launch its upscale voco brand in a new residential and hospitality project by private developer the Brady Group.

The 252-room voco Melbourne Central is set to open in July 2020 in the 380 Melbourne tower, which will also feature high-end apartments.

IHG launched the upscale voco brand in June and has since announced plans to operate the Watermark Hotel & Spa Gold Coast and a new $120 million hotel in the Yarra Valley wine region east of Melbourne being developed by entrepreneur Martyn Barnes.

The group is also rolling out a Holiday Inn in Melbourne’s northern suburbs and a dual-branded hotel in the CBD with a Holiday Inn facing the Bourke St Mall and a Hotel Indigo on Little Collins St.

IHG senior director of development for Australasia Abhijay Sandilya said Melbourne was a global city needing more hotels.

“There is supply coming, but we have a really strong belief in Melbourne’s fundamentals,” Sandilya told The Australian.

“The only challenge we see will be making sure we can get all the talent to deliver the experience, and that plays on our minds.”

Guests valued a good bed and a great shower the most, he said, but added that this hotel would also include features targeted at travellers such as an evening “social hour” plus a pool, gym, meeting room, restaurant and bar.

Brady Group managing director Tony Brady said 380 Melbourne needed a distinctive hotel brand to add to its high-end residential and retail space.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.