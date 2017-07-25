Real commercial

PICTURES: Projections light up Gertrude St

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 25 JULY 2017
The Gertrude St Projection Festival is now in its 10th year. Pictures: Theresa Harrison
The Gertrude St Projection Festival is now in its 10th year. Pictures: Theresa Harrison

Before there was Vivid Sydney and long before Melbourne’s White Night, Prahran laneway Gertrude St was lit up like Christmas, for its annual Projection Festival.

The festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, sees musicians and lighting installations transform the trendy inner-city strip each night from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 30.

This year’s theme, “Unfurling Futures”, saw artists asked to create “glimpses for and of the future”, with the street used as a vehicle to “explore the social, political and environmental epoch of our times”.

View the full Gertrude St Projection Festival program here.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE FEATURE INSTALLATIONS BELOW

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Gertrude St Projection Festival. Picture: Theresa Harrison

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.