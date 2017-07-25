PICTURES: Projections light up Gertrude St

The Gertrude St Projection Festival is now in its 10th year. Pictures: Theresa Harrison

Before there was Vivid Sydney and long before Melbourne’s White Night, Prahran laneway Gertrude St was lit up like Christmas, for its annual Projection Festival.

The festival, which is celebrating its 10th year, sees musicians and lighting installations transform the trendy inner-city strip each night from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 30.

This year’s theme, “Unfurling Futures”, saw artists asked to create “glimpses for and of the future”, with the street used as a vehicle to “explore the social, political and environmental epoch of our times”.

View the full Gertrude St Projection Festival program here.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE FEATURE INSTALLATIONS BELOW