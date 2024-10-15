Picture perfect: A South East Queensland free-range chicken farm has hit the market

A rare chance to live, work and play is up for grabs in South East Queensland with a broiler chicken farm and five-bedroom residence hitting the market.

Valley View Farm, at 41 Hill End Road, Cryna, Queensland is a well-established broiler chicken and beef cattle enterprise that is part of one of Australia’s premiere poultry producing regions.

The 32.52ha property is a premier RSPCA-accredited free-range broiler farm, with an annual production capacity of about 772,560 birds, located about 62km from Brisbane.

Colliers Agribusiness executive Nicholas Warmington said in 2023-2024 Queensland’s poultry industry contributed nearly $700 million to the economy, with the majority of this revenue generated from South East Queensland.

“Valley View Farm offers the incoming purchaser an existing well-established poultry business with further expansion and development potential,” he said.

“The property is being sold on a walk-in, walk-out basis including all plant and equipment and machinery required to operate the business.”

The farm can be operated by a full time staff member, with the option to employ a casual farm hand.

Wide ranging valley and mountain views

Sweeping views across the Scenic Rim are abundant, and the sprawling site includes a modern bedroom brick house and a recently renovated manager residence, in addition to a two bedroom weatherboard cottage.

Other features include 182 tonnes of grain storage, 477,000 litres of water storage, four bores, as well as cattle yards, fencing, and a machinery shed.

Vendor James Tully – whose father John Tully established the business in 1997 and he bought the business from him in 2013 – said he was selling due to retirement and will be sad to say goodbye.

“I’ve been working for the land since I left boarding school, really, Dad had me working when I was 12,” he said.

“I have basically worked all my life, and I want to spend more time with my family, and my grandson.

“I love this lifestyle and I love this place, and I’ve built it up, and I’ve got a beautiful house.”

A thriving region

Mr Warmington said the sale also offered a compelling land banking opportunity, especially as urban expansion in the Scenic Rim continued to accelerate, with the Cryna suburban development just a stone’s throw away.

“This investment is poised for significant future value uplift,” he said.

Colliers Agribusiness executive Jimmy Ashleigh said the property, featuring a single freehold title and five advanced broiler chicken sheds, presented an unmissable opportunity as chicken meat had become the most consumed protein in Australia.

“With an approximate 772,560 bird annual production capability, with an assignable broiler chicken growing agreement exclusively with Inghams, valid until 2029, as well as supporting grazing land this property offers a significant opportunity for an astute investor or someone looking to make a living on the land,” he said.

“Since the construction of the broiler sheds, the property has been progressively improved through building new infrastructure and attaining RSPCA Free Range Accreditation in 2008.

“Nestled in vibrant South East Queensland, this well-established, RSPCA Accredited Free Range broiler chicken farm is at the epicentre of Australia’s poultry industry and is an unmissable opportunity.”

The farm is located about 58km from the Inghams Hatchery and 80km form the Inghams Proecessing facility.

Beaudesert – the nearest regional centre – is about 4km north.

Interest has been strong in the two days since the farm hit the market with eight enquiries so far, Mr Warmington said.

He expected Valley View Farm to appeal to an investor who employs a manager.

“It also can be someone, a farmer, who I guess is wanting to change up and diversify … downgrading to still run cattle and also run your poultry,” he said.

“So you’ve got multiple income streams, so it could be varying buyers.”

Valley View Farm is listed for sale inclusive of plant and equipment via an Expressions of Interest campaign, closing November 21.