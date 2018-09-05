Perth’s DFO set to open next month

An artist’s impression of the new Perth DFO.

Western Australia’s first Direct Factory Outlet will open in four weeks.

Vicinity Centres, which has developed the new shopping hub in conjunction with Perth Airport, has revealed the new retail destination will open its doors on Wednesday, October 3.

The $150 million project will house 113 specialty retailers spread over 24,000sqm.

It will also include a dining hall with a selection of restaurants and cafes, as well as an attached playground.

Among the international labels to feature at the new centre are Coach, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Also in tow are Ben Sherman, Lacoste, Nautica, The North Face, Superdry, Fossil, Hugo Boss, Kate Spade, Mimco, M.J. Bale and Oroton, with discounts of up to 70% on regular retail prices.

Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown says the city is ready for its first Direct Factory Outlet. Queensland and New South Wales both have one, while Victoria has two.

“This must be one of the most eagerly anticipated developments ever at Perth Airport. Perth shoppers are ready to embrace this new retail experience,” Brown says.

Perth DFO is located on Dunreath Drive and will be open from 10am-6pm daily.