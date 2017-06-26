Perth to get first Wyndham LUX hotel

American hospitality giant Wyndham Hotel Group is strengthening its presence in Western Australia, announcing its third Perth hotel, set to open in late 2018, and its first in the city under the company’s Wyndham LUX brand.

The Wyndham LUX hotel will sport 120 rooms on the corner of the Great Eastern Highway and Fitzroy Rd within 6km of Perth’s CBD. It will be run by Resort Management by Wyndham.

“We’re strategically expanding our flagship Wyndham brand in cities like Perth where there is a low supply, but increasing demand, for upscale accommodations,” says Barry Robinson, president and managing director of Wyndham Hotel Group, south East Asia and Pacific Rim.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Wyndham properties already operate in Sydney, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Torquay, Victoria with the brand also opening in Fiji, Phuket and Bali.

Robinson says Wyndham will continue to seek opportunities to grow in Australia and Asia.

International visitors to Perth grew 12.4 per cent in the year ending December 2016. The Wyndham LUX is being developed by NXT TEC Ltd.

“We are delighted to partner with Wyndham Hotel Group on this project,’’ says NXT TEC chair Natasha Di Ciano.

Wyndham in May was reported to be buying the 4.5-star Peppers Airlie Beach resort in Queensland’s Whitsundays from its receivers for about $16 million. The deal included management rights and 59 of the 106 strata apartments in the complex as well as the resort facilities.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.