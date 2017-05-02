Perth City Link to include student digs and retail

An artist impression of the Far East Consortium’s Perth City Link apartment and hotel development. Picture: Supplied

The WA government has called in two major developers, Brisbane-based joint venture Cedar Pacific and Hong Kong’s Far East Consortium, to deliver the student accommodation and retail space at Perth City Link.

Cedar Pacific will develop a 3,000sqm lot behind Perth Arena into a 550-bed student housing facility and three lots further east on Roe St will be developed by Far East Consortium into boutique apartments and a shopping and entertainment complex.

Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority chief executive Kieran Kinsella says the sales process has attracted strong interest and competition from reputable developers, as well as new investment to Perth.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“Cedar Pacific have a strong track record of delivering student accommodation and related infrastructure throughout Australia and New Zealand,” Kinsella says.

Far East Consortium will undertake a design competition for the planned apartments that are aimed at complementing the adjacent Dorsett Hotel and residential complex.

Kinsella says the Perth City Link project is redefining the city with the first new road connection and Yagan Square due for completion this year.

Five bids were received from the expression of interest process for a mix of lots and details of the sale prices will be revealed when contracts are executed.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.