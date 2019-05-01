Perth brothel owners open to offers

Owners of a Perth brothel are seeking “bang for their buck” after listing the freehold property for sale.

The well-known bordello, Casey’s Massage Parlour at 56 Edward St, has not been operating for the past two months but is set up as if it were still in business.

Selling agent Wayne Heldt, from Bellcourt Property Group, says there has been great interest in the freehold 1900s brick-and-tin residence, particularly from other adult businesses keen to grow their service offerings.

“We’re opening by appointment only,” Heldt says. “Most of the serious interest has come from people in similar lines of work.

“Lots of people are curious, but those who are showing genuine interest are either from similar businesses or related businesses.”

Set on a 450sqm green title block, the property comprises seven large bedrooms, five with direct ensuite access.

It is advertised as having front and rear access and parking for multiple vehicles in tandem.

Heldt is calling for offers, but expects the property to sell in the high $900,000s.

He says the sale offers an array of opportunities with a nearby cement factory due to close in 2024, which will change the make-up of the area.

“The zoning is R100 mixed use (residential/commercial) and that’s what I thought would be the biggest attraction. It’s in a part of town that is marked for redevelopment,” he says.

“What is now a commercial, industrial part of Perth will start to change.

“So, on that 450sqm block you can build to six or seven levels – apartments, offices, medical consulting rooms, places of worship – so there’s lots of potential for the block or the dwelling itself.”

This article originally appeared as “Brothel owners seeking offers on 1900s property”.