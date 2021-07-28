Perisher Marritz Hotel for sale with unique opportunity

Buyers are lining up for the chance to acquire Marritz Hotel in Perisher Valley along with the neighbouring Salzburg Apartments.

The twin listings have just come to market and are offering individual investors and operators the chance to acquire an established alpine business at Australia’s largest ski resort.

The four-star Marritz Hotel is being sold by hospitality group Mulpha Australia Limited, and has pricing expectations of over $5 million.

Ten apartments that make up the Salzburg Apartments complex are being offered individually or in one line. Pricing for apartments start from $800,000 for a two-bedroom plus study configuration.

These apartments provide fully contained split level accommodation with a jacuzzi or spa and range from 150sqm up to 262sqm for four-bedroom apartments.

Colliers’ Gus Moors and Guy Wells in conjunction with John Castran, have been appointed to sell the assets in Perisher via an expressions of interest campaign.

Mr Moors said the Marritz offered a unique opportunity to acquire a hotel with a ski offering and extensive staff accommodation close to major city centres.

“With international travel curtailed for the foreseeable future, the opportunity to acquire an established alpine business to cater to skiing and snowboarding tourists is not to be missed,” he said.

The Marritz Hotel is a European-style alpine hotel with Perisher’s only indoor heated pool, a large restaurant area, games room, ski bar and kids areas. Constructed over three levels with five differing room types, the property has a bed capacity of 70.

It currently operates as a full service hotel from mid-June to mid-September through the peak ski season.

The Salzburg apartments are situated alongside Marritz and have been operated in conjunction with the hotel, but offer a unique opportunity for individual buyers to secure an apartment at the heart of Perisher.

Mr Castran said he expected strong interest from buyers looking to acquire apartments in the Salzburg complex.

“We have seen record investment in the Victorian resorts and expect strong demand for the individual apartments.” he said.

“Perisher apartments are rarely offered and we haven’t seen such quality accommodation available in Perisher in recent times.”

Perisher is operated by Vail Resorts, the largest ski resort operator in the world and provides 47 lifts and 1245ha of snowcovered terrain.