Part of secluded Tassie village on the market at sharp price

A SECOND remote Tasmanian town with links to the state’s hydro schemes of the early 1900s is for sale.

Joining Tarraleah, which hit the market on Australia Day, a large part of Waddamana — about 100km from Hobart — has hit the market and drawn interested parties from far and wide.

The listing even appeared on the nightly news in Singapore.

At “Offers over $700,000”, a purchaser could snap up this half-a-town property for a similar price to a mid-90s brick and tile three-bedroom home on Hobart’s Eastern Shore, or a townhouse or apartment in Melbourne.

Nutrien Harcourts auctioneer and rural property consultant, Andrew Fisher said the level of inquiry for the property had been “massive”.

“And it should be, too, it has a lot to offer for that sort of money,” he said.

“A mate in Singapore told me it made their nightly news. Inquiry has been coming in from everywhere.

“I’ve actually lost count of the number of information memorandums that I have sent out.

“My feeling is, in the end, it will be bought by a local purchaser.”

The former hydro town is positioned almost exactly in the centre of the Apple Isle.

The entire residential area on the western side of Waddamana Road — with the Ouse River as the boundary on the other side — is primed for a tourist accommodation venture, says its listing agent.

This vast property offers about 7ha across two titles.

It has a modern three-bedroom Superintendent’s House, four three-bedroom houses with garages and enclosed yards with sheds; two triple-bedroom demountable cabins; and two separate lockable sheds with frontage onto the road.

It also has a large timber-lined games room and a tennis court.

Andrew said there had been a huge amount of investment in accommodation properties across Tasmania in the past few years.

Waddamana is another example of that, where it will appeal greatly to tourism operators, people who love fishing, wilderness walks or shooting, he said.

“And at the end of the day, it will take a bit of work to maintain and run it,” he said.

“I can’t imagine anyone buying it that wasn’t thinking tourism, short stay accommodation, hosting groups of tourists.”

Helen Cooper and her late husband bought Waddamana in the early ‘90s.

Andrew described the tale of how that sale came about as an “interesting one”.

“When they jumped in the car that day, they really had no intention of buying Waddamana – they had travelled there from Hobart to buy a snooker table,” he said. “They went for the snooker table but came home with a whole village!”

Per realestate.com.au, Waddamana was the six most viewed property in Australia in the week ending February 10. It has attracted almost 12,000 views and counting.

Waddamana is known as the site of Australia’s first major hydro town.

Its village was established in the 1910s nearby the first Hydro Tasmania power station.

Part A and B of the power station were closed in the 1960s and 90s. Part A was converted into a museum.

Meanwhile, former hydro village Tarraleah is on the market for $11 million-plus.

This Central Highlands town offers a 90ha rezoned residential opportunity, an award-winning luxury food and accommodation business, Lodge at Tarraleah, alongside function centres, a redeveloped church, cafes, restaurants and abundant housing options.