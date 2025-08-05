Park Hyatt Melbourne sold to Thai group KS Hotels in $205m+ deal

A Thai hospitality group has been confirmed as the new owner of Melbourne’s luxurious Park Hyatt hotel after a more than $205m purchase locked in two months ago.

KS Hotels, just the third Thai-based group to snap up a major Victorian hotel, have bought the landmark set between the state’s parliament, treasury and the Fitzroy Gardens, from Hong Kong’s Fu Wah International.

With a 245-room floorplan it’s Melbourne’s biggest hotel sale since 2017, when a run of accommodation centres including the W Hotel, the Novotel on Collins St and the Hilton at South Wharf were all sold to South-East Asian buyers.

RELATED: Park Hyatt Melbourne to hit the block as Chinese check out

Melbourne’s biggest eyesore listed for sale by China’s Wang Hua

Catholic Church selling Melbourne terraces opposite St Patrick’s

Many of the city’s most prominent hotels are owned by groups operating from across Asia, including the Westin, owned by a Malaysian company, and the Windsor, owned by Indonesia’s Halim Group.

Parties involved in the sale were unable to confirm a price, however industry sources have put it above the $205m paid for Sydney’s Intercontinental Double Bay in 2024.

JLL’s head of investment sales for Australasia Peter Harper was among the agents who helped broker the deal and said it reflected Melbourne’s “incredible ability to absorb new stock coming through”.

“I don’t know how anyone can see anything other than the market has done exceptionally well,” Mr Harper said.

He noted that there had been more than 100 inquires and 10 groups that made offers for the hotel from when it was first quietly being offered to the market late last year, to after its launch on the open market in January.

His colleague Nick Macfie said the Park Hyatt was among Melbourne’s most impressive hotel offerings, and while a handful of local hotels like the Grand Hyatt with vast numbers of rooms available could “pip it”, it was unclear when a pricier offering might next hit the market.

“I would think Melbourne, this will be the biggest deal for a hotel for some time,” Mr Macfie said.

“And potentially in Australia it will be the biggest for a while.”

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Trump role in Melbourne CBD office market’s suburb-sized hole

Melbourne’s smallest shops reveal shocking price per metre rates

Inside Wendy’s bold Aus expansion plan