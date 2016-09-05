Paraway offers up Pier Pier Station

Pier Pier Station is on the market.

The Paraway Pastoral Company is set to offload significant agricultural landholding Pier Pier Station in New South Wales’ Macquarie Valley.

The 31,602ha mixed farming enterprise was once five separate properties 60km north-west of Coonamble and is now used for cropping, sheep breeding and cattle fattening.

It now comprises 2326ha of cropped land, 5253ha of Macquarie Marshes and 24,013ha of grazing land, which are to be sold via expressions of interest after being listed with CBRE.

CBRE Agribusiness regional director Danny Thomas says the property’s cropping area has the potential to be significantly expanded.

“Pier Pier’s size, diversity and development upside will be the key drawcards for prospective purchasers,” Thomas says.

“This is a true mixed farming aggregation, with the opportunity to increase the cropped area up to 7000ha, pursuant to a well advanced property vegetation plan.”

The station also includes the historic Pier Pier homestead, which was built in the 1930s, as well as recent improvements, including an 800-head Proway cattle yard and a 10-stand raised board shearing shed.

CBRE Agribusiness director Colin Medway says the property’s marshes also give its cropping areas some measure of drought protection.

“The marshes are extremely beneficial, particularly during drier periods. The property is currently carrying a huge body of Mitchell, Buffel, Couch and Medic marshes, offering an incoming purchaser enormous benefits,” he says.

The expressions of interest campaign ends on October 5.