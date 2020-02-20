Pakington St shops set record strip price

A record price has been set for commercial property in Newtown’s Pakington St shopping strip.

A 775sqm retail property at 313 Pakington St, Newtown, sold for $2.4 million after auction on Friday.

The property was passed in at auction for $2.25 million, selling immediately after to a local investor.

Darcy Jarman agent Simon Jarman and Buxton, Newtown director Ben Riddle were conjunctional agents on the campaign.

Jarman says it will be a long-term investment for the buyer.

It comes with long-term leases to two longstanding tenants, Steampocket Pizzeria and Cafe and Pamper Medical Skin Clinic.

“They will sit on it. Both tenants are longstanding at the property and nothing in the short term will change,” Jarman says.

He says the sale represents a circa 4.5% yield, based on the $110,000 annual rent earned on the property.

It has three street frontages, including the corner of Pakington St and Huntingdon St.

It has topped a clutch of sales in recent years which have highlighted the river end shopping strip’s strong commercial property sector.