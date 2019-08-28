Geelong newsagent sale sets strip record

The Pakington St property currently home to Geelong West’s Murphy’s Newsagency has sold for $3.21 million.

National retailers are tipped to fight for the first chance in years to secure a large tenancy in the heart of Pakington St after a blue chip commercial property netted more than $3 million.

An investor paid $3.21 million for the 382sqm freehold property at 196-198 Pakington St, Geelong West, which is home to Murphy’s Newsagency.

It’s the biggest price paid for a single retail tenancy in the heart of the strip between Hope and Weller streets.

Two retail properties have netted more on Pakington St — $4.07 million last September for the former V&R fresh food market, which occupies more than 2000sq m at 5-7 Pakington St, and the Pakington Village complex, which sold for $7.9 million in 2016, according to CoreLogic.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy said about 200 people watched the auction, which had attracted significant interest from local and Melbourne buyers.

Yet only two parties participated after a $2.5 million opening bid stunned the crowd.

“We got a very aggressive opening bid of $2.5 million and that particular party, together with another party fought it out until we knocked it down,” Darcy says.