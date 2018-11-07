Owners want $14.4m for Tuggerah mixed-use supersite

A Thrifty car rental business is among the Tuggerah site’s current occupiers.

An enormous commercial property in the heart of Tuggerah has been listed for $14.4 million.

The 2.36ha mixed-use offering at 144-148 Pacific Highway is just 750 metres from Tuggerah train station and close to Westfield.

The property includes several structures including showrooms, mechanical service buildings, offices and storage.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

According to selling agent Andrew Dunn from Raine and Horne Commercial, this type of large parcel does not hit the market often, if at all.

“You could do all sorts of things with it because of the B6 zoning, which is probably the most flexible that you can get,” he says.

“The long-term plans would be to develop it. Permitted uses could include childcare, a hotel or accommodation, medical or private hospital or residential. The current tenants are open to working with an investor.”

The vendors are the owners of the caravan business who are looking at retiring.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Multi million dollar commercial site on prime Tuggerah strip for sale”.