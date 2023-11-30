Own your own underground art gallery and hair salon in Coober Pedy

You’ve probably heard of underground accommodation, restaurants and even train stations.

But have you had a makeover in an underground hair salon?

Dug deep into the Coober Pedy dirt, Lot 1466 and 185 Hutchison St offers investors the chance of a lifetime, with the world-renowned art gallery and opal cutting room listed for sale for the first time in almost 50 years.

Listed with a price guide of $350,000, the 200sq m business space incorporates six hand-cut rooms, one of which is currently occupied by an underground hair salon, believed to be Australia’s only one of its kind.

Vendor Andy Sheils, who purchased the property in the early seventies, said running a commercial enterprise in the popular tourist town had been a lifetime achievement.

“When I bought it, it was just a basic dugout and the extension, I did all of that pretty much by myself,” he said.

“It took me around 18 months to complete … and there are now six rooms, so it’s a pretty decent space that could easily be converted into a home.

“At the moment though, you’ve got the art gallery and there’s also a kitchen and a combined bathroom and laundry.

“But I think having a hairdresser there is a bit unique … and could easily be continued by someone else.”

Mr Sheils said an added benefit of owning an underground property was not having to pay exuberant power bills.

Temperatures in Coober Pedy regularly top 40C and average more than 30C all year round.

“It’s around 23C down here (in the dugout),” Mr Sheils said.

“It means we don’t really have to use airconditioning or heating.

“My most expensive electricity bill for a quarter was around $300 whereas, there is an art gallery next door, and that is above ground, theirs is about $2000 (a quarter).”

Selling agent Misty Mance of Andrews Property – Regional SA, said the property was a steal for buyers looking to break into the tourism market.

She said international tourism was slowly making a comeback after Covid, while affordable housing was driving demand from local and interstate investors.

According to PropTrack, house prices in the area jumped 37.5 per cent over the past year, with the average home – both above and underground – now selling for an average of $110,000.

“So far we’ve had a few bites here and there (and) some prospective buyers have looked at it with some really great ideas of what they could do with it,” Ms Mance said.

“So there’s definitely a lot of potential here, a lot of diversity to the site … and a wonderful opportunity for someone who wants to be on side and run a business or manage it externally.”

The property is fully alarmed, features hot and cold water throughout and is also connected to the main power grid.

Entrance to the site is via a roller door shed, which sits on 5028sq m of land.