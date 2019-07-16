Own your own Mont Albert apartment-hotel

A Mont Albert hotel-apartment block is up for sale.

Ever dreamt of owning your own hotel?

A near-new Mont Albert apartment-hotel offers a rare opportunity for ambitious hotel moguls after recently appearing on the commercial property market.

Whitehorse Apartment Hotel at 770 Whitehorse Rd is listed as an entire complex for sale, with expected interest of above $8 million.

With 27 serviced one-bed apartments catering up to 41 people and a basement garage for 14 cars, there would be interest from a variety of different groups, Savills agent Glenn Ye says.

“It could be a hotel operator for the existing hotel apartment business, or it could be an investor,” Ye says.

“There will be local and international investors (show interest).”

The building was constructed over two years ago and is in a prominent Whitehorse location, directly opposite Kingsley Gardens, with Box Hill Central a short walk down the road.

Ye says the property is an “unprecedented opportunity to secure an established apartment building in one of Melbourne’s fastest growing locations”.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Mont Albert hotel for sale”.