Own a Victorian cafe, home and Airbnb for less than $300,000

Buyers seeking a change of pace have the chance to own and run an award-winning country cafe, which is said to be like “eating in your cool grandma’s living room”.

The Copper Kettle cafe at 92 Railway Place, Elmore, in a small town northeast of Bendigo, has hit the market with a $280,000-$295,000 price guide.

Bendigo Real Estate director Paul Byrne says the property, which currently doubles as a cafe and Airbnb, is a rare opportunity to move into an already “established and successful” country business.

“There are limited opportunities for an astute buyer looking for something fully set-up that has recently won these prestigious hospitality awards,” he says.

“The work is done, the owners have renovated and created something really special here, it’s an attraction of the town.”

The rear of the cafe is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home which shares the cafe kitchen, while the fully self-contained one-bedroom bungalow in the backyard acts as a second income stream for the vendors.

The sellers Renee Phillips and Brian McGinley, who are moving overseas, have turned an abandoned shop into two thriving small businesses.

The bungalow is the only Airbnb in Elmore and is on average booked out twice a week, with long weekends and school holidays always fully booked.

The husband and wife duo have owned and run the cafe for two and a half years and said the secret to their success was supporting the community by using locally sourced and grown produce with a “strong ethos on reduce, reuse and recycle”.

The 18-seater cafe serves up award-winning coffee, all-day breakfast and delectable cakes on preloved, colourful and mismatched crockery.

“Our tea is served on a seven-piece set with a tea cosy, all our teaspoons are commemorative spoons, we sell vintage and second-hand bits and pieces and we collect old books,” Phillips says.

“People love all the little quirks and find it really nostalgic.”

Being in a prime location on the main drag in an amenity strong country town was another plus.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a country town with a population under 1000 that has the services that Elmore has,” Byrne says.