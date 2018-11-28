Real commercial

Outdoor plaza with giant screen to star at new Ocean Grove shopping centre

News
Tessa Hayward | 28 NOVEMBER 2018
A big screen will feature in the outdoor plaza at Kingston Village.
Construction has started on Kingston Village, a new $60 million-plus shopping centre in Ocean Grove.

Lascorp Development Group are behind the project, which will create the seaside town’s third shopping centre.

Development manager Rob Harris says the project has been many years in the making and he is pleased to reach the construction stage.

“We believe this will now be the finest retail centre in the Geelong area,” Harris says.

Kingston Village

An artist’s impression of the outdoor plaza at Kingston Village.

A highlight of the neighbourhood shopping centre will include a large outdoor plaza with family entertainment, outdoor seating and a large TV screen.

Harris says preliminary construction works has started and they have been advised by Kingston Ocean Grove that all roads and infrastructure internally for the subdivision will be completed by February, 2019.

Roadworks along Grubb Rd for the new intersections are expected to start in early 2019 and will be completed prior to the opening of the centre, which is expected in late November, 2019.

Kingston Village

There will be 25 specialty stores at Kingston Village in Ocean Grove.

Major tenants of the centre will include Woolworths, Aldi, Dan Murphy’s, Jetts 24hr Fitness, Direct Chemist Outlet, a medical centre, McDonalds and Caltex Fuel.

There will also be 25 specialty stores and office spaces with more than 550 car parks.

The retail leasing campaign is expected to start soon.

Kingston Village is expected to be completed in late November, 2019.

The development will provide work for more than 150 people during construction and once completed there will be about 600 full-time positions available.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Outdoor plaza with big screen a highlight of new Ocean Grove shopping centre”.

