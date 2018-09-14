Outback roadhouse portfolio chasing $30m

A $30 million portfolio of outback roadhouse, retail and backpacker accommodation is being offered to the market by the Brisbane-based Nullarbor Holdings Group, controlled by the Robson family.

The Erldunda Roadhouse in the Northern Territory, and the Border Village and Nullarbor roadhouses in South Australia are for sale through Resort Brokers sales manager Trudy Crooks.

The portfolio produced a 2017-18 net profit of $4.3 million on a turnover of more than $20 million.

“These outback travel centres are rare freehold businesses with incredible positions in relation to iconic Australian destinations including Uluru, Kata Tjuta, Kings Canyon and the Nullarbor,” Crook says.

“Their incomparable highway sites guarantee an enduring market advantage because every traveller needs the services they offer, and their location rules out competition entry.”

She says the high returns are driven by multiple income streams, including fuel service, ­retail, tourism and hospitality, adding that the portfolio had shown near 20% per annum growth over the past three years.

Although the preference is to sell the portfolio off in one line it is understood Nullarbor Holdings Group is happy to sell parts of the portfolio individually.

The properties have a fuel service, motel and or cabins, caravan and camping sites, extended-offer retail, takeaways, restaurant and bar, while one has a gaming component. Attractions include a clutch of emus, kangaroos and a camel called Carlotta.

Erldunda Roadhouse, on 4ha at the turnoff to Uluru, 200km south of Alice Springs, features a Shell roadhouse, 46 motel units, 96 caravan sites, guest amenities and phone and internet service due to onsite towers.

The two southern properties occupy the only two freehold commercial sites on the South Australian stretch of Eyre Highway across the Nullarbor.

Border Village Roadhouse ­caters to traveller needs at the South Australia and Western Australian border. It sports a BP-branded roadhouse, 34 motel rooms, and other accommodation. Nullarbor Roadhouse is located 200km closer to Adelaide on a 65ha site with 27 motel rooms and 74 caravan sites.

Highlights include an airstrip.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.