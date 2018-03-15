Options abound at Geelong’s Focus Five building

The renowned Focus Five building in the heart of Geelong.

The revival of Geelong’s Little Malop St precinct west of Moorabool St is far more than trendy bars and cafes.

The strip that’s been dubbed “Geelong’s West End” has an important commercial office sector that is thriving, often out of the public spotlight.

A key landmark to hit the market on Little Malop St is the 378sqm showroom in the Focus Five building at the Gheringhap St end of the strip.

Price hopes for 4/23-31 Gheringhap St, Geelong, are $1.2 million, plus GST.

It’s perhaps the final piece in the puzzle on Lt Malop St and a new buyer is being sought to deliver potentially a unique solution.

Focus Five is a landmark commercial building designed by late architect Neil Everist.

But in recent years the glass atrium that is the ground floor showroom has largely remained empty.

Gartland Property, Geelong agent Adam Farrell says the space is ideal for retail or office use. But as many retailers seek to downsize their footprint in square metres, Farrell says a new owner could seek council approval to divide the showroom into two or three tenancies on the stretch between Gheringhap St and Downes Lane.

“The transformation of West End Little Malop St has been enormous from where it sat five or six years ago,” Farrell says.

“I think the good thing about it is the variety of retail, hospitality and office businesses in the area.

“People don’t realise (the amount of office space) as they are seeing the cafes.”

Gartland Property has itself become a convert to Lt Malop St, taking over the space in the former Cheetham Salt headquarters, but Farrell says other businesses have found homes above the ground floor, like Mahoneys Lawyers and digital solutions business Legroom.

“There’s an important opportunity being the gateway to this West End Little Malop St strip and across the road from the City of Greater Geelong and the new library,” Farrell says.

He says the building is also ripe for a financial, accounting or legal business associated with WorkSafe or NDIA, which are less than a block away.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your organisation,” he says.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser first appeared as “Buyers could see retail or other future for key Lt Malop St site”.