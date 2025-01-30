Once upon a dream: Magical properties fit for a fairytale

If you want to inject some whimsical magic into 2025 with the purchase of fairytale accommodation, then you could just be in luck.

Across Australia, some enchanting properties currently for sale are enough to make your next venture like stepping into a storybook.

Whether it’s a hand-crafted cottage built into a mountainside, an elaborate European-style mansion, or a big white house with pretty towers, these properties are brimming with character and fantastical allure.

Charming manor

Hatcher’s Manor at 73 Prossers Road outside Richmond near Hobart is the ultimate “happily ever after” house – in fact, it’s even staged a number of weddings.

Spanning 10 hectares, this magnificent property resembles a grand Disney palace nestled amid rolling green hills, complete with a Rapunzel-like tower, soaring roof gables, and ornate red windows and fascias.

The manor boasts a variety of accommodation options connected by charming cobblestone pathways, along with a grand function hall, commercial kitchen and bar. It also offers breathtaking views of the Coal River Valley.

“It’s far from your stock-standard accommodation property,” said Harcourts agent Alex Muller, who’s had plenty of interest from Tasmanian buyers.

“It’s very unique and has been part of the landscape down here for a long, long time.”

The property, welcoming offers over $4.5 million, has been operated by the current husband and wife team for 30 years, who are now in their 80s.

“It’s very much their vision,” said Mr Muller.

Handmade home

For those seeking more of a quaint and historical vibe, look no further than 12 Right Hand Branch Road in Walhalla. Once one of Australia’s richest townships during the gold rush, Walhalla now stands as a charming place in Gippsland’s alpine wilderness.

Built in 1890 using 90,000 handmade bricks, Windsor House is among the town’s last original properties and is classified “A” by the National Trust of Australia.

It’s tucked away on a secluded 2,358sqm and provides accommodation for up to 16 guests across two residences, making it ideal for a B&B, self-catered stays, an art studio – or simply a place to live out your fantasies.

With rooms named Aberfeldy, Kitty Cane, Lyrebird and Sarah Flower, some retaining original carpets and furnishings, this beautiful home transports you to a dreamy Victorian indulgence – all for $1,295,000.

Lap up the ornate log fireplaces, cast iron lanterns and the clawfoot bath complete with privacy walls. Or enjoy a tipple from the climate-controlled wine cellar built into the mountainside, all while listening to the peaceful trickle of Stringers Creek as it winds through the property.

‘Impossible to recreate’

If you want to elevate your style from “modest” to “mansion”, Noorilim Estate at 205 Wahring Murchison East Road in Wahring, northern Victoria, is your destination.

Agent Sean Cussell at Christie’s describes it as a “taste of Europe in the Victorian countryside” – a taste for the extreme upper-classes, that is.

Arguably one of Australia’s most impressive private residences, this exquisite Italianate estate on nearly 65 hectares showcases a hallway lined by Corinthian columns, elaborate arched terraces, grand staircases and even a majestic turret.

Like most Mediterranean mansions, it’s also steeped in stories. Built in 1879 for parliamentarian William Winter-Irving, it later operated as a distinguished stud farm, producing three Melbourne Cup winners (the 1910 champion Comedy King rests beneath a giant Moreton Bay Fig on the grounds).

“When you drive down the 1km driveway to the ornamental lake and see the house beyond, you see how exceptional it is. It’s impossible to recreate – a once-in-a-lifetime property,” Mr Cussell said.

Despite the hefty $18 million price tag, Noorilim is attracting a wide array of interest from across the globe, he added.

“They’re mainly families looking for a country getaway, but Noorilim could also have a number of commercial uses, including a health retreat.

“The possibilities for transforming this property are only limited by imagination.”

From Federation to contemporary

On a slightly more humble scale, The Gables at 15 Molonga Terrace in the affluent Brisbane suburb of Graceville makes a striking impression over four luxurious levels including, yes, another turret.

This stately federation home c1915 is set on 2,011sqm and listed with a guide price of $4.1 million.

Its picturesque white walls beautifully reflect the Queensland sun while inside, it boasts a silky oak staircase, traditional bay windows, and French doors that open onto charming balconies.

The lush grounds feature a water fountain, manicured lawns, and provide views of the CBD.

Diamonds are forever

For those desiring a more contemporary edge to their palace, modernist Paloma Estate in Robertson, located in the NSW Southern Highlands may just fit the bill.

This architectural marvel, featured in New York’s Wallpaper magazine, blends glass, concrete and steel to create a lavish retreat you’ll never want to leave.

Book lovers will be enthralled by the grand library, which comes complete with private reading nooks. Meanwhile the kitchen boasts La Cornue ovens from France and the bathrooms, tubs from Italy.

Nestled among koi ponds, water features and sunny entertaining spaces, the estate spans 39 hectares and includes a quaint three-bedroom cottage, two secluded studios and stables.

Agent Monique Napper at The Agency said Paloma runs off-grid and is fully sustainable, and is drawing significant interest from overseas buyers seeking their Australian dream.

At $35 million, fairy tales in 2025 don’t come cheap. But Ms Napper said Paloma has that star quality.

“It’s straight out of a James Bond movie. In my 25 years of selling, it’s a standout in my career,” she said.

“Not a cent was spared in creating this property.”

More storybook stunners to explore

Just right

Goldilocks couldn’t resist this cosy cottage at 33A & 33B Camp Street, Daylesford, with its timber-slat walls, rustic wood flors and Esse iron heart English stove.

The doorway to Narnia

A carved lion bannister, brass and marble accents and many, many wardrobes make this Bendigo, Victoria home seem straight out of C.S Lewis’ chronicle.

Awaiting a fairy-godmother

With it’s whimsical bedrooms, grand sitting rooms and rustic kitchen, Cinderella’s step-mother would surely find this home in Corinda, Queensland suitable. Even Cinderella’s bedroom (complete with fireplace) looks fit for a princess.

Down the rabbit hole

The roses may not be red, but the manicured gardens and grand rooms at 82-86 Drysdale Street, Portarlington would please even the Queen of Hearts.