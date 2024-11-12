One of Tasmania’s most loved and recognised buildings for sale

THE Conservatory is a building where memories are made.

From weddings to special events, high tea and workshops, too, this Sassafras icon has been an important part of the community for 50 years.

Most recently, Tasmanian Food and Wine has showcased the region’s finest fares.

“It is a stunning property, there is nothing like it,” said McGrath Estate Agents Launceston principal and director Josh Hart.

“It has a fascinating history.

“The Conservatory was built in 1970 by a local, Graham Brown, following a trip to Europe. He was inspired by the architecture.

“When he returned home, Brown and his mother built the Conservatory. He had a grand piano and used the space as a place to play.

“They opened it to the public as tearooms, and he would entertain the patrons.”

Among the many visitors were the property’s current owners.

Mr Hart said they fell in love with the space and its energy; they got married there.

“They made friends with Brown, and when he was looking to slow things down, they bought it from him about 10 years ago,” Mr Hart said.

“They are now looking to turn the page, to write their next chapter.”

The property has been on the market for about a fortnight, and Mr Hart said the response has been outstanding.

“We have had over 300,000 views on this property across all social media platforms and property websites,” he said.

“Everyone has a story linked to it, from visiting the Conservatory on holiday to enjoying a meal with family and friends, a celebration, wedding or function — it has captured the hearts and minds of people from all over Australia.

“We’ve had a nice mix of local and interstate-based inquiries, people looking to relocate here to Tassie if the right opportunity arises.”

The Tasmanian Food and Wine business is not part of the sale. Mr Hart is selling the building and the 8.5ha of land.

“It is the type of property that has many options. Subject to approvals, it could be a residence, a commercial opportunity or business awaits,” he said.

“As a function centre or a food and beverage offering, it would be very well located on the food trail near Ashgrove Cheese, Anvers Chocolates and Van Diemen’s Land Creamery.

“With so much land, it could be an accommodation or tourism venture.

“The location is wonderful. Driving towards it from Devonport, the Conservatory appears between the rolling hills on the right-hand side. It’s a gorgeous landmark.”

The Conservatory is set on 21 acres, surrounded by mixed bushland and open fields.

Beautiful light dances through its gorgeous arched windows into the space while established gardens meander around the property, granting a stunning outlook.

There is gorgeous parquetry flooring throughout the Conservatory, plus a commercial kitchen and toilet facilities adjacent to the main space.

An abundance of off-street parking is available.

The property is about 20 minutes from Devonport and 35 minutes from the Launceston CBD.

No.9 Conservatory Rd, Sassafras is listed with McGrath at $950,000-$1.1m.