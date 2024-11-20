One of Melbourne’s last Victorian-era offices lures buyers

A quaint Victorian era house converted for office use is attracting potential buyers in a development hot spot in St Kilda.

The single-level brick dwelling is dwarfed by two modern apartment buildings in the Wellington St neighbourhood that’s zoned for mixed use to encourage office and commercial use alongside residential dwellings in the area that’s close to Queens Way.

The 338 sqm property at 93 Wellington St, St Kilda, has been listed for sale with $1.45m price hopes.

But the majority of interest in the property is expected to come from owner-occupiers seeking to transform the home into a trendy office space.

Gross Waddell ICR’s Andrew Greenway said the property could be knocked down or used as an investment opportunity.

The surrounding buildings of the Art Deco site have all been built up, but it seems that, according to Mr Greenway inquiries, so far interested buyers want to retain the art deco site.

“Buyers interested it so far are wanting to keep the heritage look – it isn’t heritage listed though,” Mr Greenway said.

“I’m quite optimistic … the commercial market is performing much better.

“Particularly the office spaces have been performing better than what it has been in Melbourne.”

The Gross Waddell agent said taxes in Victoria were high but didn’t want to comment on policies impacting business owners and investors.

The building is close to Chapel Street shops, cafes, St Kilda light rail and Albert Park Lake is only 5km from Melbourne’s CBD.

Expressions of interest are invited to buyers until 2pm December 5.

