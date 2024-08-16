Once in a lifetime: Trio of islands hits the market for the first time in more than 100 years

Not one, but three islands in South Australia’s pristine Fleurieu Peninsula are for sale. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

A private sanctuary of not one but three pristine islands is up for grabs within an Australian Ramsar Wetland Site in South Australia.

Hailed as an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just minutes from Goolwa and the popular South Australian coastal holiday destination, the Fleurieu Peninisula, Mundoo Island Station is a working cattle and sheep station owned by the same family since 1922.

Located at 67 Mundoo Island Station Drive, Mundoo Island, Ewe Island, Mundoo Island and Long Island collectively span 1907ha, with Mundoo the largest of the trio at 1197ha, which includes 885ha of freehold land and 312ha of perpetual leasehold land.

Ewe and Long Islands, equate to about 710ha and are held under perpetual lease.

Representing unparalleled opportunities for ecotourism, natural capital investment, and responsible development, sales agent Tim Altschwager from Colliers Agribusiness said buyer interest had been strong with a lot of local enquiry.

“We’ve had two livestock operators, land holders in the region and outside of the region looking to probably continue on as a cattle farm or cattle sheep property,” he said.

“Then we’ve had a government (and) different environmental groups enquire and separate private funds looking to invest in these types of things.”

The island, situated within the Coorong, a region famous for its freshwater and saltwater ecosystems, is located about one and a half hours’ drive south of Adelaide and is being sold via an Expressions of Interest campaign.

First established in 1843, Mundoo Island Station is being sold by the Grundy family and has a rich and long history in early colonial South Australian pastoral and agricultural pursuits.

The islands are a sanctuary for wildlife and are a crucial habitat for migratory birds and native species.

The islands also include two substantial houses, sheds, camping sites, beach style shacks with a water frontage, private access via government operated barrages.

It has an established grazing enterprise of Angus cattle, Dorper sheep and Arab bloodline stock horses.

Joint sales agent Jesse Manuel said Mundoo Island Station holds significant potential for eco-friendly developments including eco-lodges, birdwatching stations, and sustainable retreats.

“Ramsar-listed wetlands are globally recognised for their environmental importance, and this sale offers a chance to protect and enhance this delicate ecosystem,” he said.

“Mundoo Island is anticipated to attract a diverse range of buyers, including established farming groups seeking to incorporate eco-conscious practices, environmental organisations focused on conservation, investors interested in natural capital ventures, and government agencies dedicated to protecting vulnerable ecological areas.”

Bird watching tours and environmental reports into the species of birds on the island have been commissioned by the owners over the years, Mr Altschwager said.

Expressions of Interest to buy Mundoo Island end Wednesday, September 25.