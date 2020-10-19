Once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop Kirribilli waterfront site

When it comes to rare pieces of real estate in one of the lower north shore’s most exclusive pockets, it is hard to go past this 1269sqm estate.

And for the first time since 1938, 2-4 Stannards Place, Kirribilli has come to market, with Piers van Hamburg and Nigel Mukhi, of Di Jones Neutral Bay.

They are selling the property in conjunction with Guillaume Volz and Henry Burke, of Colliers International.

The prime waterfront estate comprises two properties that could be sold separately or in one line.

As one property the price guide has been set at $15 million, said van Hamburg.

He said the existing c1920s bungalow and mid-century home was in need of extensive renovation, but presented a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for a savvy buyer.

“It’s probably the most rare and unique offering I’ve had the pleasure of listing in 23 years in real estate,” he said.

“I have never seen anything like this come up ever.”

Set over three separate titles, the property has an impressive 38.42m frontage to Sydney Harbour and a deep waterfront jetty, harbourside pool and a slipway. The view stretches across Careening Cove towards the Ensemble Theatre.

No. 2 Stannards Place is on two titles and comprises the mid-century four-bedroom home, pool, jetty and slipway, while No. 4 is on a smaller block and includes the three-bedroom Californian bungalow.

The listing has created quite a buzz among buyers from all over Australia and also ex-pats and overseas buyers, van Hamburg said.

In the first seven days its realestate.com.au listing had been viewed more than 3100 times.

“It’s gone bonkers,” he said. “All sorts of people are showing interest, including buyers looking to create a family compound.”

The property will be open for inspection on Saturdays and Wednesdays, from 2.30-3.15pm, and is scheduled to go to auction on October 31, at 4.30pm.

This article from the Mosman Daily originally appeared as “Rare deep waterfront property comes to market in Kirribilli”.