Once-in-a-century chance to buy NSW cotton farm

Wally Taylor has been the longtime owner of the Parkdale Aggregation.

A blue-chip family-owned cotton growing enterprise on the New South Wales border has hit the market for the first time in 100 years.

The highly regarded Parkdale Aggregation, located 15km south of Goondiwindi straddling the Newell Highway, is being sold by cotton industry identity Wally Taylor.

The property boasts water entitlements of over 8800 megalitres, which JLL’s agribusiness director Clayton Smith says could yield in excess of $20 million, offering operational security and investment liquidity for the future owners.

“This proven aggregation is an efficient, profitable and reliable irrigated cotton cropping platform, which benefits from an enviable location and soft fertile alluvial soils,” he says.

“Considerable operational efficiencies are achieved via a mix of overhead trickle/sprinkler delivery, channel gate supply, traditional syphon flood irrigation and ease of management, all of which present a buyer with the unique opportunity to acquire a proven standalone enterprise.”

Situated in the heart of the fertile Whalan Creek floodplain the farm also receives both summer and winter rainfall patterns, ensuring consistent production and seasonal flexibility in crop selection capable of both high yielding cotton and winter cereals.

Nutrien Harcourts’ Andrew Jakins says the enterprise is a highly regarded and rare opportunity with the highly-prized water entitlement an added bonus.

“Irrigation water is delivered via the Macintyre Irrigation Association South (MIAS) water scheme directly from the river to the Parkdale Aggregation storage dams,” he says.

“The MIAS channel enters the aggregation through two entry points located either side of the Newell Highway.

“Both regulated releases and flood harvesting water are then diverted by strategic lift pumps into the storage dams which total 5,350 megalitres in holding capacity.

“The aggregation also holds two 60 megalitre irrigation bore entitlements in what is known as the Eastern Recharge GAB aquifer.”

Taylor was one of the earliest cotton growers in the Macintyre Valley and was the director of Namoi Cotton for 20 years, until 2009.

He is putting the property on the market as part of the long-term plan to scale back and transition into retirement.

The expressions of interest campaign closes July 30.