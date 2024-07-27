Oakleigh: Home of break and crash room biz Smash Splash set to go under the hammer

Ever wanted to just break something?

An Oakleigh property auction later this month is shaping up as a smash hit as the owners of a property that hosts a popular den of destruction goes under the, well, hammer.

The industrial-zoned site at 51-53 John St, Oakleigh, includes a warehouse leased to Smash Splash where members of the public can pay to demolish crockery, televisions, printers and phones.

Safety clothing is provided and guests use a baseball bat, sledgehammer or golf club for their destruction missions.

It also has a splash room that allows visitors to throw paint over the walls, while a crash room involves dressing in a sumo suit and jumping into a ball pit.

Ray White Commercial Oakleigh’s George Ganavas and George Kelepouris have the listing which includes a brand-new caretaker’s residence and two-storey office set on a 1304sq m corner block.

Mr Ganavas said Smash Splash, which has been based in Oakleigh since 2018, has another break room in Sydney.

And while breaking objects is not usually part of his job, he described it as an enjoyable and energising past time.

“It’s a lot of fun, you can let out the stresses of life,” Mr Ganavas said.

The site would make a good base for a logistics business, he added, while there’s also a town planning permit in place for another two-storey warehouse.

Mr Ganavas said the address has attracted local and interstate buyer interest including from investors, property fund groups, owner-occupiers and developers.

It’s expected to sell for a seven-figure sum and will be auctioned at noon on July 31.

