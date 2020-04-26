NT Government threatens jail time for COVID-19 rental law rorts

ttorney-General Natasha Fyles told Parliament on Firday that severe penalties would apply to those caught rorting emergency NT rental laws. Picture: Che Chorley

Northern Territory tenants and landlords caught taking advantage of emergency rental reforms proposed by the NT Government could face fines of up to $78,500 or five years in jail.

Attorney-General Natasha Fyles, introducing emergency coronavirus-related changes to rental laws in parliament on Friday, says the government’s plan is to “protect Territorians from opportunistic behaviour, while ensuring those that really need help are afforded the opportunity”.

Fyles says the NT Government, within the laws of self-government, cannot put in a moratorium on evictions, rent waivers or rent freezers.

Instead, the rental laws, which will be in place only while the COVID-19 emergency declaration is in place, will push for “good faith negotiations” between tenants and landlords, both commercial and residential.

In the residential space, renters can go into 60 days of arrears before getting a further 60 days to rectify this with their landlord, giving both parties extra time to negotiate next steps.

Only after the 120 days, and if negotiations break down, can landlords move to evict tenants under the normal process of going through NT CAT.