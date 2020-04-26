NT Government threatens jail time for COVID-19 rental law rorts
Northern Territory tenants and landlords caught taking advantage of emergency rental reforms proposed by the NT Government could face fines of up to $78,500 or five years in jail.
Attorney-General Natasha Fyles, introducing emergency coronavirus-related changes to rental laws in parliament on Friday, says the government’s plan is to “protect Territorians from opportunistic behaviour, while ensuring those that really need help are afforded the opportunity”.
Fyles says the NT Government, within the laws of self-government, cannot put in a moratorium on evictions, rent waivers or rent freezers.
Instead, the rental laws, which will be in place only while the COVID-19 emergency declaration is in place, will push for “good faith negotiations” between tenants and landlords, both commercial and residential.
In the residential space, renters can go into 60 days of arrears before getting a further 60 days to rectify this with their landlord, giving both parties extra time to negotiate next steps.
Only after the 120 days, and if negotiations break down, can landlords move to evict tenants under the normal process of going through NT CAT.
Fyles warned Territorians this is not a “rental holiday”.
“This is not an opportunity under the cover of coronavirus to say I don’t want to pay my rent, there has to be proof,” she says
Residential tenants must prove, through a letter from their employer or bank statements, that coronavirus restrictions has caused their income to be reduced to the point their rent eats up more than 30 per cent of their pay.
Severe penalties have also been proposed for those attempting to take advantage of the laws, with the government proposing two new offences if people “misrepresent information” about their coronavirus-related hardship or “disclose information” without authorisation.
The maximum penalty for misrepresenting information is a $31,400 fine (200 penalty units) or two years in prison.
The maximum penalty for authorised disclosure of information is $78,500 (500 penalty units) or five years in prison.
The legislation was being debated in parliament on Friday.
This article from the NT News originally appeared as “NT Government proposes huge fines for those caught rorting emergency COVID-19 rental laws”.