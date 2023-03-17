NSW’s newest suburb Badagarang to help solve housing crisis

A brand new suburb development is underway on the NSW South Coast, with agents and developers hoping to ease the stress on the region’s tight housing market.

The Shoalhaven City Council announced the official naming of Badagarang in North Nowra earlier this month, noting it will soon be home to thousands of people.

Mayor Amanda Findley said the new suburb will run along both sides of Moss Vale Road between Bomaderry and Cambewarra Village across the two existing rural locations of Cambewarra and Meroo Meadow.

“It’s a beautiful location that will provide 3500 new homes to the region and help to reduce the pressure on the current housing market,” Ms Findley said.

“This name honours the cultural heritage of our First Nations People in a similar way as Bomaderry and Cambewarra in the neighbouring suburbs,” Ms Findley said.

Ms Findley is currently running as a candidate for the Greens on the south coast for the upcoming NSW state election.

Formally unveiled in February, the name Badagarang refers to the Eastern Grey Kangaroo – a traditional totem of the Dharawal people.

MORE:

Surprise suburbs luring first homebuyers

Super popular over-water pad sold for $10.5m+

Craig Hadfield is the principal of the Ray White south coast Group which includes Nowra, Callala Bay and Culburra Beach and told The Daily Telegraph that the new suburb came about out of necessity.

“Housing affordability has been a major issue in this region and discussions over putting in a new suburb near Bomaderry have been taking place for the best part of a decade.

“The current development control plan indicates the new suburb will consist of around 3,000 to 3,500 homes that aim to cater towards mum and dad buyers with kids or teenagers.

“Pricing for these homes start at around $850,000 and go up to $1,000,000. The purpose of these properties is not only to address affordability concerns, but also to provide new supply.”

Mr Hadfield said the community had been consulted about the changes for some time through the development control plan, and would be able to access amenities such as a newly built childcare centre near Bomaderry.

Harley Manson is a developer representative who is helping his client convert an old gym and squash courts into the childcare and medical centre that will service the new suburb.

Mr Manson believes commercial developments such as the one he is representing are crucial to addressing the lack of infrastructure in Badagarang.

“One of the major challenges that developers are facing right now is the issue of land subdivisions. As more people move into these new communities, the demand for amenities begins to compete with green space in the suburb – resulting in smaller 300 sqm allocations.”

“The developers had been looking to set up a commercial space on the south coast for quite some time, Nowra is considered an undersupplied area in terms of medical and childcare businesses. We’re in the final stages of locking in the DA approval with the council now … I think the decision to build here will help the growing population and help the under-utilised community.”

MORE: ‘Scare’ tactics Jackie O used to win $20m home ‘war’

Byron Bay prices plummet in ‘reverse Hemsworth effect’

Other new major businesses such as Aldi, Woolworths, and Coles are expected to help the growth of the new suburb.

Mr Hadfield said the first subdivisions on the south side of the new suburb had been completed, with the north side underway.

There are plans for 1,000 properties on the south side and 2,000 on the north.

“Badagarang will be perfect for aspirational buyers to move into the area. The broader Shoalhaven region is going through massive changes, so it’s the perfect time to buy.”