NSW top 5: Blue Goose Hotel sold as pub popularity continues

The Blue Goose hotel is under offer after being NSW’s most viewed commercial property.

Few commercial properties get Australians as excited as the chance to buy a small local pub.

And the Blue Goose Hotel at Junction Hill, north of Coffs Harbour, is no exception, with interest in its listing on realcommercial.com.au soaring and taking it to the top of the tree in New South Wales.

With a price tag of just $410,000 plus GST for the property, which includes a bar, bistro with commercial kitchen, manager’s residence, four motel rooms and beer garden, as well as a 2791sqm block of land valued at more than the asking price, it’s not hard to see why.

Interested buyers might already be too late, however, with the pub already listed as being under offer.

Other popular NSW commercial properties remain up for grabs, though, with inner-city Sydney assets in buyers’ crosshairs.

Here are the other properties making up NSW’s weekly top five.

AN ENTIRE BLOCK OF ROZELLE UNITS

3-5 Gordon Street, Rozelle

The rare chance to buy a whole block of apartments in Sydney is proving a hit.

The Rozelle site, which features seven apartments being sold in one line, is privately owned by an investor and offers the new owner the option to sell the apartments individually at a later date to form a strata complex.

Ray White Commercial director Samuel Hadgelias, who is selling the 656sqm site with colleagues Jeff Moxham and Steven O’Neill, earlier said it was an opportunity that does not come up often.

“Assets like this are very rare in the inner city and are highly sought after when they come up,” he says.

BOUTIQUE REDFERN OFFICE

Suite 208/59 Great Buckingham Street, Redfern

More than a month after this Redfern property flashed in and out of NSW’s most-viewed commercial property, the small office suite is back – this time with a $790,000 price attached.

Viewed as both a retail asset and an office, the property presents options within its 68sqm space.

Tenanted on a new lease until November 2021, agents say it could suit a variety of businesses in the future, with 4m high ceilings, a new kitchen and a strong position just off Elizabeth St.

POTTS POINT BACKPACKERS

3/64 Darlinghurst Road, Potts Point

Locations don’t get any better than this backpackers accommodation in Kings Cross, which is currently leased but also has development potential.

Leased as a hostel with 18 rooms and 20 bathrooms, the property returns $200,000 for the next 3.5 years, with 5% annual increases.

But it’s the prospect of one day transforming it into something grander that may entice buyers, with zoning for the 209sqm block allowing for other uses.

It is on the market for $3.9-$4 million.

80-90 New South Head Road, Edgecliff

Only a short distance down the road, a major development site at Edgecliff is garnering heavy attention.

The 1500sqm site, which is currently home to four buildings, has DA approval for a four-storey and seven-storey luxury development comprising 38 apartments and three retail lots.

It currently enjoys a passing net income of almost $635,000 and is for sale through expressions of interest.