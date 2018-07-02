NSW Government on hunt for CBD services ‘hub’

COVID-19 restrictions in NSW have caused market activity to plummet, with Sydney’s decline in searches bringing the national volume down.

Despite repeated calls to decentralise the NSW public service, and push workers into the ­regions, one of the state’s biggest commercial office space users, the NSW government, is seeking up to 22,000sqm of high-quality ­office space in Sydney CBD or the southern CBD in a bid to amalgamate several agencies.

Property NSW, a division of the Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, wants to consolidate several non-frontline corporate and support agencies at one site in a bid to create a “flexible, contemporary hub”.

Space requirements are 18,000sqm to 22,000sqm, with a preference for A-grade commercial office space in the area bounded by Park St, Elizabeth St, Sussex St and Central Station. The space requirement could spark the development of a new tower as there are few options available in existing buildings.

Developers are also shelving apartment plans as that market turns down and proposing office and hotel schemes. The government wants a secure building with 24-hour access and onsite parking. It also requires easy access to major public transport hubs, floorplates of less than 1200sqm and minimum columns.

It wants to commence the lease in the second quarter of 2020, taking a 10-year term with two five-year options.

Property NSW manages more than 1.15 million square metres of commercial accommodation on behalf of government agencies.

The invitation to respond closes on July 9 through Jonathan Betts, director leasing, major projects at Property NSW.

