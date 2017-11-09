NRMA buys up more Queensland, NSW caravan parks

NRMA has further bulked up its $500 million-plus tourism and travel portfolio by snapping up caravan parks and tent sites on the central Queensland coast and the NSW central west.

The NRMA controls 38 caravan parks nationally, making it the second largest operator in the sector after the Big4 group and one of the nation’s biggest investors in the domestic tourism ­industry.

NRMA Holiday Parks chief executive Paul Davies says the organisation intends to continue to grow its stable of caravan parks throughout the country, noting that for every dollar spent at a holiday park $1.38 is invested in the local economy.

The acquisition of the Woodgate Beach Tourist Park south of Bundaberg on Queensland’s ­Fraser Coast will add another 20 cabins and 140 powered sites for caravan and tents to the NRMA’s stable as well as the Serenity Cove Cafe. The Woodgate Beach Tourist Park is located between the beach, which is protected by nearby Fraser Island, and the national park to the west.

Further south, the NRMA has also acquired the Big4 Bathurst Panorama Holiday Park near the internationally famous Mt Panorama motor racing circuit.

The park has 30 cabins and more than 100 powered sites but the NRMA says it will invest more than $2 million upgrading the park’s amenities, powered sites and cabins.

Woodgate Beach Tourist Park and Big4 Bathurst Panorama Holiday Park were sold by private vendors.

Both declined to comment. The NRMA would not disclose the acquisition price of either caravan park.

It says the purchase of Australian Tourist Park Management in February has added to its portfolio of parks stretching from Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort and Ningaloo Reef Resort in Western Australia to the Jindabyne Holiday Park in the NSW skifields.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.