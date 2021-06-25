Norwest Quarter to be a $1b masterplanned sustainable community

The DA for the first stage of the $1 billion masterplanned community called Norwest Quarter has been revealed.

Norwest developer Mulpha will lead the way with Norwest set to be transformed into a vibrant, sustainable and economic town centre.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s waterfront mansion

Nicole Kidman leads celebrities moving to this NSW region

Located within 400m of the new Norwest Station, the first stage will include two residential apartment buildings with 196 apartments and more than 3,500 spm of retail and commercial space.

This will include a full-floor gym, a fresh food grocer, medical services and restaurants.

The towers will have a small footprint that will allow for 70 per cent of the site to be used for landscaping and amenity.

The landscaped grounds will have an open-air plaza with retail and outdoor dining, an informal play area, an amphitheatre and other landscaped areas.

When complete there will be over 2000 residents with nine residential towers containing 864 apartments.

Sustainability is at the core of the development, with initiative designs, solar panels, rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle charging.

“The whole design process was about breaking down and identifying what truly

makes a community sustainable,” head of Mulpha developments Tim Spencer said.

“It was an interdisciplinary design exercise that had to accept that for true sustainability the project had to have economic and employment drivers, social and education opportunities, bring health and wellness to the forefront and manage the built form and technology infrastructure super efficiently.”