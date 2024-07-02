‘Most iconic’ Sydney bank has $9m wanted tag

A former bank close by the new Victoria Cross Metro station is being pitched as ‘North Sydney’s most iconic flagship corner’ in an auction campaign.

Formerly the Bank of NSW, a McDonald’s restaurant followed by HSBC’s flagship bank, the site at 51 Mount St is set to go under the hammer on August 1 with a $9m price guide.

Ray White Commercial managing director Peter Vines says the nearby metro is a huge selling point.

“We’re expecting interest from owner occupiers of large businesses who want to benefit from the prestigious location, within seconds walk away from the new Victoria Cross Metro Station which will connect commuters with Barangaroo in just three minutes and Martin Place in five minutes.”

The metro is set to open early next month.

Mr Vines, who shares the listing with colleague Victor Sheu, director of Ray White Commercial’s Asian Investment Services and Andrew Vines, managing director of Retail Commercial Consultancy, say the Mount St building is perfect for businesses aiming to make a statement.

Whether a company HQ, high profile showroom or trophy investment for your collection, they point out that more than 60,000 vehicles go past every day as well as close to 30,000 commuters heading to and from North Sydney Station.

The building offers 600 sqm of floor space and sits on 234 sqm of land.

It was previously leased for more than $750,000 per annum.

Mr Sheu added: “The options really are limitless with this property, with an abundant amount of natural light and windows for brands and companies to take advantage of the thousands of pedestrians walking past each day.”