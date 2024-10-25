North Melbourne: Accord Property Group lists next-generation office building next door to Is Don Is Good salami silos

North Melbourne’s Is Don Is Good salami silos are set to get a new neighbour after the 12-storey tower next door was listed for more than $100m.

The 88 Laurens St property is set in the Arden Precinct development hub on the city’s northern fringe and is being marketed as a “cutting-edge” next-generation office that comes with open-air terraces a rooftop deck and sleek design that blends brickwork and floor-to-ceiling glazing for each floor.

It is being sold by the Accord Property Group who developed it.

The first major commercial project in the precinct that is slated for almost 30 years of development, the building is expected to become home to biomedical businesses seeking space close to nearby hospitals and the University of Melbourne.

The property is being sold by Cushman and Wakefield’s Leigh Melbourne and Nick Rathgeber and is set on a 2678sq m site with 247 car parks and 162 bike spaces.

“As the first major commercial development in the Arden Precinct, 88 Laurens is changing workplace design and investment expectations. Its strategic location and best-in-class features make it an ideal base for companies in the biomedical and life sciences sectors,” Mr Melbourne said.

Nick Rathgeber added that “cutting-edge design, sustainability features” and easy access to the soon-to-be opened Arden Train Station, the property would likely attract significant rental returns for investors.

The Arden Precinct is expected to host 34,000 jobs and 20,000 residents when it is completed in 2051.

Expressions of interest for the building close on November 20 at 4pm.

