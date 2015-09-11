Real commercial

No Chinese slow-down on commercial property

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 11 SEPTEMBER 2015
A group of Swanston St corner shops set a new record after being sold to Asian investors
A group of Swanston St corner shops set a new record after being sold to Asian investors

Chinese investment in Australian commercial property will continue unabated for some time, an expert says.

Australia was the destination for more than a quarter of the $5.65 billion that Chinese investors ploughed into commercial real estate globally in the first quarter of 2015, up from 15% in 2014.

CBRE head of research Stephen McNabb told the ABC that Australia’s attractive economic conditions made it the prime candidate for further Asian investment, and that the money would continue pouring in.

Asian investor: Corner shops break land price record

“I don’t see anything to change that,” McNabb says.

“It will grow and we’ve seen very strong growth rates in the last five to six years.”

Chinese investors are buying up some of Australia's biggest farming operations

Chinese investors are also buying up some of Australia’s biggest farming operations

A Colliers International report last month revealed Sydney is now the third most popular city worldwide for commercial property, ranking behind only London and Manhattan for offshore investment.

McNabb says foreign investment will continue even as other countries recover from their current economic downturn.

“If anything I see that (investment) might slow down as the rest of the world improves, but I don’t see that going into reverse.”

“We’d expect that it would narrow over time, but that doesn’t mean the capital goes the other way, that just means we’ll see a slowing in the inflow of what is a large and growing pool of capital looking for real estate investment.”

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.