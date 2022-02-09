Next stop for Port Adelaide’s historic Railway Hotel

It’s an iconic building on St Vincent Street in Port Adelaide that has seen locals, sailors and travellers walk through its doors for more than a century and a half.

Reminiscent of a bygone era, the Railway Hotel was a popular pub and did its best to keep up with the changing times while retaining its old world charm. It also hosted live music events in recent times.

The heritage listed property that was on the market for over two years has now found itself a new owner.

It has been sold by Simon Lambert and James Juers of McGees Property Adelaide to a local buyer who has “big plans” for the property.

“The building is so majestic and steeped in history. Surprisingly, we didn’t see much buyer interest when it was first put on the market,” Mr Lambert said.

“We received a few inquiries on and off but it all changed during the Christmas holidays.

“We were suddenly inundated with buyers who were really interested in the hotel. After Boxing Day, we had as many as 20 serious buyers who viewed the property.

“While some were keen to run it has a hotel, others reimagined it for new beginnings.”

Sold last month, the asking price for the hotel was $750,000.

While the final sale price is under wraps, Mr Lambert said it met the vendor’s expectations.

The local buyer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the building’s heritage won them over and future plans would be mindful of the rich past.

“With 552sqm (approx.) of historic building improvements, there is enough room to create a unique home and run a business as well,” Mr Lambert said.

Housed on the corner of St Vincent Street and Lipson Street, the property is one block to the east of the Port Adelaide Visitor Information Centre and a short stroll to the National Railway Museum, South Australian Aviation Museum, South Australian Maritime Museum and a variety of other fascinating Port Adelaide attractions.