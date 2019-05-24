Next move unclear as Simon Rooney departs JLL

Australia’s most prominent capital markets broker, Simon Rooney, has left Jones Lang LaSalle after a 25-year stint and is now considering offers, including from rival groups.

The agent, who has brokered property deals over more than $20 billion worth of assets during the past decade, has been a top earner for the agency locally and ranked in its top three globally.

Global agencies including CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield are believed to have engaged in talks with the agent but they and Rooney have refused to comment, with his future yet to be announced.

Rooney, who has close ties to local real estate chiefs and top international buyers, made his name selling traditional shopping centres but has also expanded into office and mixed-use deals.

Rooney will stay at JLL until the end of July as he is marketing major centres for Lendlease, Vicinity and Dexus.

He is also responsible for earlier deals struck by Westfield, Lendlease, Mirvac, Vicinity, Brookfield, GIC and ISPT.

JLL, meanwhile, has tapped Jacob Swan and Sam Hatcher to lead the retail business nationally after a period in which they have grown the retail business in Queensland.

JLL had promoted Rooney as heading the region’s top retail team. His shift could have implications for the ranking of capital markets teams across the property industry.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.