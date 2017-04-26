New Sydney Harbour cove part of Barangaroo plan

An artist’s impression of the Waterman’s Cove proposal.

A new cove on Sydney Harbour would form part of a new public space proposed as the latest addition to the Barangaroo development.

The NSW Government’s Barangaroo Delivery Authority has unveiled its proposal for two hectares of public land to round out the Barangaroo South precinct, with the cove, a one-hectare public park, an expanded waterfront walkway and a public pier among the key features.

The area would be called Waterman’s Cove and include an amphitheatre-style boardwalk on the harbour.

Under the proposal, the public space would open in 2021.

Barangaroo Delivery Authority CEO Craig van der Laan says the project will continue the dramatic revitalisation of the Sydney waterfront.

“The new harbour cove and public park represent the next step in the extraordinary transformation of Barangaroo from a 22ha concrete container terminal into a world class, vibrant waterfront precinct,” van der Laan says.

A development application for the proposed public space will soon be lodged with the Department of Planning and Environment and will be put on public exhibition as part of the planning process.

The Authority previously committed to retaining more than half of the Barangaroo precinct’s land as public space.