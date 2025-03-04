New St Andrews Road Primary School, Wollert, tipped to raise home prices for suburb

A more than 500-student primary school headed to Wollert has been tipped to help move local house prices up a few grades.

New renders of the future learning centre have revealed what local families can expect from the about $947.7m development that is headed to the new homes hot spot.

The Andrews Road Primary School and Early Learning Centre will cater to 525 primary school students and 130 children in an early learning centre when it opens in 2026.

RELATED: Next stop: Melbourne tram depot converted into cool loft

Ash Barty auction goes to tie-break

Marriage vs. mortgages: Victorians put property before proposals

Cedar Woods’ Victorian State Manager James Bovell said schools were one of the biggest drivers of property growth, and Wollert was expected to benefit as families sought homes in well-serviced suburbs.

“Education is always at the top of the list for families when choosing where to live,” Mr Bovell said.

“Having a primary school and early learning centre ready as families move in creates an immediate sense of community and removes uncertainty about future schooling options.”

In other parts of Melbourne, top schools can add hundreds of thousands the prices of homes inside their zone compared to those in the same suburb but not in the catchment, such as for McKinnon Secondary College in the city’s south east.

Wollert also has major transport upgrades, a future train station, and a new town centre planned.

According to PropTrack data, the median house price in Wollert sits at $684,000, up 0.3 per cent from a year ago, with properties spending an average of 49 days on the market.

Renting a house there typically costs about $580 a week, an about 4.5 per cent yield for investors.

Mr Bovell said the combination of infrastructure investment, affordability, and lifestyle appeal was positioning Wollert as one of Melbourne’s most promising growth corridors.

“There’s already strong interest from first-home buyers and investors who recognise the long-term value in Wollert,” he said.

“Once the school opens and more infrastructure is completed, we expect competition for homes to increase significantly.”

Analysis by areasearch.com.au has projected Wollert’s population to will rise by 45,405 by 2041, a 145.5 per cent increase from its current 31,126. It would raise the suburb’s populace to more than 75,000.

However, Mr Bovell said limited land releases could push prices higher, particularly in premium masterplanned communities like Mason Quarter, which will include two schools, conservation reserves, and community facilities.

“A suburb like Wollert isn’t just growing in size — it’s growing in appeal,” he said.

“With schools, transport, parks, and a future town centre, this is the kind of place families want to call home for the long term.”

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Little-know ‘affordable’ Melb suburb auction buyers can’t miss

Bec Judd already selling her luxe Peninsula project

Triple-storey penthouse where Heath Ledger lived up for sale

david.bonaddio@news.com.au