New skyscraper planned for Melbourne CBD

News
Ben Wilmot | 08 MAY 2020
Melbourne could soon welcome another skyscraper.
Melbourne could soon welcome another skyscraper.

Listed developer Mirvac has flagged a major push into Melbourne’s office market and has lodged plans for a new office skyscraper in La Trobe Street in the central business district.

The company is already vying with industry superannuation fund-backed Cbus Property to develop the $2bn Treasury Square precinct on the fringe of Melbourne’s central business district.

The projects would require a precommitment to get started so might take some period to launch, but Mirvac has lodged a planning permit application for its site at 383 La Trobe Street.

The company is planning to create a distinct commercial precinct with 44,000sqm of A-grade office space over 31 levels, accommodating up to 4000 future workers.

Mirvac head of office and industrial Campbell Hanan says the site adds to the company’s high-quality Melbourne office portfolio as it looks to grow its market share.

Other developers, including Charter Hall, also have schemes for major towers but GPT has delayed another project in La Trobe Street.

“Building on the success of our Olderfleet development on Collins Street, this new site continues to add depth to our portfolio and pipeline in Melbourne,” Hanan says.

Designed by Cox Architecture, the La Trobe Street proposal, will incorporate open air terraces, smart building technology and interconnected floors.

The building will sport large efficient floor plates, up to 2400sqm, that are designed to give businesses the freedom to create specialist areas.

Mirvac sees the project as a key part of its office pipeline as the market comes out of the crisis.

“As we prepare for the recovery from COVID-19, we are firmly focused on advancing our development pipeline. Progressing projects like 383 La Trobe Street through the planning stages will mean Mirvac can rebound as quickly as possible, as well as support the recovery of the wider economy,” Hanan says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

