New skyscraper planned for Melbourne CBD

Melbourne could soon welcome another skyscraper.

Listed developer Mirvac has flagged a major push into Melbourne’s office market and has lodged plans for a new office skyscraper in La Trobe Street in the central business district.

The company is already vying with industry superannuation fund-backed Cbus Property to develop the $2bn Treasury Square precinct on the fringe of Melbourne’s central business district.

The projects would require a precommitment to get started so might take some period to launch, but Mirvac has lodged a planning permit application for its site at 383 La Trobe Street.

The company is planning to create a distinct commercial precinct with 44,000sqm of A-grade office space over 31 levels, accommodating up to 4000 future workers.

Mirvac head of office and industrial Campbell Hanan says the site adds to the company’s high-quality Melbourne office portfolio as it looks to grow its market share.

Other developers, including Charter Hall, also have schemes for major towers but GPT has delayed another project in La Trobe Street.