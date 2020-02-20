New owners promise big changes at Wyong Creek’s Amazement fun park

Wyong Creek’s Amazement fun park has been sold to a Sydney family and huge changes have been teased. Picture: Capital One.

The new owners of the Amazement fun park in Wyong Creek are teasing some big changes.

The business and property recently sold for $2.5 million via Shaun Coffey and Scott Wall of Capital One Lifestyle.

The huge rural site at 170 Yarramalong Rd was purchased by a Sydney-based family who currently wish to remain anonymous.

“We are still undertaking a handover and this will take a few months, but we want to grow this place into something bigger with more attractions,” they told the Express Advocate.

“We wish to be an iconic attraction on the Central Coast. What we have planned is something never seen before in the region.”

The fun park is the only hedge maze fun park operating on the coast and currently comes with multiple hedge mazes, friendly farm, pony rides, bird sanctuary and playground with bike track and giant board games.

Sprawled over six hectares just off the M1 motorway, it also includes farm stay accommodation plus a managers cottage and a barn cafe with indoor and outdoor areas.

The new owners want to keep the site a family-run business, but grow the place into something bigger with more attractions.

They plan to increase opening to five days a week every week from Wednesday-Sunday from 10am-4pm beginning in April. The cafe menu will also be overhauled.

The old owners lived at the property and ran the show for seven years.

A new website will be launched in the coming weeks.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Wyong Creek’s Amazement fun park sold, huge changes teased”.