New owner for haunted QLD pub with two ghosts

A few ghosts were not enough to scare off the new owners of one of Queensland’s most haunted hotels.

West of Ipswich, the Rosewood Hotel, which is also known as ‘Middle Pub’ as it is located between two other watering holes on the main street, was listed for offers over $648,000 but is now under offer.

It has 11 bedrooms, four bathrooms and sits in a 2418sq m block, but the current building is not the original building.

The story goes that the original Rosewood Hotel – one of four in the town in its early days – burned down, and when the current building was constructed, at least one stubborn soul refused to leave – the so-called ‘water ghost’.

It is suggested that the water ghost is responsible for sheets of water flowing over the veranda, clothes being found wet and streams of water felt dripping from the ceiling, according to an article held by Ipswich Libraries.

But a Queensland clairvoyant reportedly sensed another two spectres at the watering hole – a red-haired Scotsman and a second “sadder” spirit.

The hotel has been visited numerous times by paranormal investigators.

But after many years in the hands of former Ipswich councillor David Pahlke, the historic pub has new owners, complete with its liquor licence that dates back to 1870.

At present, the pub itself is closed, with just a few long-term tenants living upstairs.

“With a little work this could become the true middle of Rosewood, as a family hotel during the day and maybe a ghost themed hotel at night,” the listing by Marc Mayberry of Easy Agent said.

The listing even includes “two ghosts” among the features of the property.

The building itself is 532sq m and sits on a 2418sq m block with onsite carparking, potential for a themed restaurant and ghost tours, two cool rooms, a safe, a multi-tap bar area, and a position on the main retail strip.

Its proximity to the RAAF base at Amberley, news residential housing estates in the nearby area and its popularity with grey nomads was also noted.

Mr Mayberry said the sales price was confidential at this stage, but said the new owners were keen to restore the iconic hotel to its former charm.

“They have a family history in the area, going back generations,” Mr Mayberry said.