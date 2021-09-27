NSW country pub offers wealth of profitability and character

The Royal Hotel Capertee is currently on the market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

Charming country pub, Capertee Royal Hotel, knows how to draw a crowd and has already attracted more than 70 enquiries from keen buyers.

The character-filled, Castlereagh Highway hotel and pub combination borders the NSW Mudgee wine region and has hosted the crew of SAS Australia’s 2021 season, which was filmed entirely in the nearby Capertree Valley.

It is also increasingly popular for award-winning whisky.

Cabmon Property director Peter Seeto said the property was in a great position, just two hours from Penrith.

He added that the small corridor had also enjoyed significant population growth, with Capertee Valley a noteworthy feature of the area, along with proximity to Capertee National Park.

The property itself is set on 0.76ha and features a bar, restaurant, lounge, dining room, beer garden, games room, external pool table and entertaining areas, and a children’s play gym.

There are also two gaming entitlements with machines, an eight draught beer line extending from the cellar to the main bar, a 244sqm shed and north-facing gardens overlooking a dam.

As well, the historic property features 15 accommodation rooms and a manager’s flat.

Capertee Royal Hotel has an outstanding reputation as a popular place to chill – sometimes with dramatic results.

According to local legend, local women were so unimpressed by the amount of time men spent at the pub that they set the original 1840 timber structure on fire.

Forty years later, the building was rebuilt as a stone structure and its present owners have carefully and lovingly refurbished the special place.

Local farmers Graeme Annovazzi and Catherine Palme purchased Capertee Royal Hotel in 2009 when looking to diversify from their farming interests.

“They’ve done substantial renovations and are moving on to do other things, outside of the public eye,” Mr Seeto said.

The hotel’s buyers will also have a ready-made tenancy literally at their back door with a small acclaimed distillery, Craft Works Distillery, renting two bays of the hotel’s large shed.

“We’ve been there since 2017, making craft spirits,” Craft Works’ owner and operator Craig Field said.

“We offer a limited cellar door, and the pub itself is a big supporter.

“I actually lived in Sydney and Capertee was a good location.

“It was in the country, and it was what I wanted, climate-wise, for making whisky.”

Craft Works’ single malt whisky is now considered top-notch, with four international awards already under the distillery’s belt including three from the UK and one from Japan.

For the foreseeable future, Mr Field has no plans to take the business elsewhere, with the Capertee Royal Hotel proving a fabulous home base.

“It’s a great pub and it’s got a lot of atmosphere,” he said.

“In winter, you’ve got the warm fires and in summer, it’s just a nice place to sit outside and have a drink.

“The meals are good as well.”

And along with the ready-made tenancy comes development approval to construct 24 self-contained cabins on the property adjoining the Capertee Royal Hotel.

While the property is not currently for sale, Mr Seeto said this possibility, along with the ongoing tenancy and the hotel itself, ensured a positive income for buyers.

“It’s an owner-occupier opportunity so I’m heavily focused on a husband and wife who want to come in and run the business and own the property in perpetuity,” he said.

Capertee Royal Hotel is on the market for offers under $1.5 million.