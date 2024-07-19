New future for ‘unprecedented’ Narabeen RSL site

The site of Narrabeen’s RSL club has been offered to market for the first time in over 75 years with price hopes upwards of $15m.

The Narrabeen RSL Memorial & Recreation Club opened in 1947 and was affectionately known as ‘The Razza’ to locals.

The club closed its doors in February 2022 and entered voluntary administrating shortly after that.

The site is now up for grabs via an expressions of interest campaign through Savills. Savills state director Tim Grosmann said northern beaches sites were rare, but a 1.88-hectare property was “unprecedented.”

“Developers can capitalise on this opportunity with a wide range of potential options for the site, including healthcare facilities, child care centres, community amenities, and residential land subdivisions,” Mr Grosmann said.

The northern beaches site has dual street frontage to Nareen Pde and Eungai Pl and features a three storey L-shaped building with a total lettable area of 1,842 sqm.

The site currently includes three lawn bowling greens, multiple lounge rooms, an auditorium, dining areas, office spaces, storerooms a function room and 39 carparking spaces.

The properties size and location has potential for both residential and commercial redevelopment as well as residential subdivision, according to Savills.

National director at Savills Australia and New Zealand, Nick Lower, said it is a unique offering with a blend of historical significance and future potential.

“It’s a truly unique opportunity for investors to leverage the property’s prime location to create something truly special for the North Narrabeen community,” Mr Lower said.

The property is offered to sale via an expression of interest campaign through Savills closing on 15 August at 4pm, with offers over $15m expected.

