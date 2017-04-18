New chapter for The Library nightclub

Perth’s The Library nightclub has sold for $4.6 million.

Hospitality group Entertainment Enterprises will part ways with popular Perth nightclub The Library, 34 years after buying the venue.

The Northbridge nightspot, which spans two levels and is renowned for its library-themed decor with more than 11,000 books and an illuminated dance floor, is for sale, with the building, business and fitout offered as a package.

CBRE Hotels is marketing the property, with offers to purchase invited up to May 12, unless it’s sold prior.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The Library has a storied history in Perth’s night scene, having originally been a church before being transformed into Hannibals nightclub when Entertainment Enterprises bought it in 1983. More recently it was known as The Church and finally The Library.

The Lake St venue sits on a 505sqm site and includes a 740sqm ground floor and mezzanine area, which includes a number of segregated function rooms.

The second level features bars and lounge areas, and is also geared towards private functions.

Entertainment Enterprises still owns a number of other Perth venues, including Rambla on Swan, Tiger Lil’s, The Empire Bar and Tiger Lounge.

CBRE’s David Kennedy says there has already been considerable interest in acquiring The Library.

“The opportunity to acquire a freehold nightclub in Perth’s premier entertainment precinct of Northbridge come up very rarely – especially the pedigree of this one,” Kennedy says.

“Interest in the property to date has been overwhelming, with it appealing to a number of owner operators locally and overseas.”