New $60m luxury Mosman project revealed near Balmoral Beach

Property developer Abadeen has secured approval for a $60m-plus luxury residential project in Sydney’s Mosman, with construction set to start within months.

The developer is getting under way ahead of projects planned by rivals including the James Packer-backed Time & Place and AirTrunk billionaire Robin Khuda, who bought a site overlooking Balmoral Beach.

Luxury developer DARE Property Group has a wellness-focused residential development in Mosman and Central Element also has been active in buying sites.

Abadeen’s project will have three whole-floor residences, constructed across three levels.

Sale prices are expected to exceed $20m for each apartment, setting new Mosman price benchmarks, the developer claims.

Positioned 50m from Balmoral Beach within Mosman’s “golden triangle”, the 34 Burran Avenue project is a rare chance to deliver contemporary architecture on a landmark site overlooking Sydney Heads, Abadeen says.

Each of the three ultra-luxury residences are expected to capture panoramic harbour views.

Set on a 550sq m elevated corner site at the junction of Burran Avenue and Stanton Road, the building is designed to sit within Balmoral’s natural amphitheatre.

Stone and metal cladding will give the facade a contemporary look. Oversized terraces and full-height sliding doors are expected to create a connection between interior living spaces and outdoor entertaining areas.

The team from Abadeen’s nearby Hampden Mosman project, including Abadeen, Reform Projects and interior designers Mathieson, has been retained to develop 34 Burran Ave, which currently houses a 1930s residential apartment block. Abadeen founder and executive chairman Justin Brown cited the project’s location, its scale and its outlook as its best attributes.

“Sites of this calibre, this close to Balmoral, are incredibly rare, and receiving DA approval marks an exciting milestone for Abadeen,” he said.

Construction is planned to start in early 2026, and interest is already strong from local buyers, Mr Brown said. “We anticipate that the pricing, when released, will set new Mosman benchmarks above $20m,” he said.

Plans for the project were lodged in April and Abadeen development director Michael Clark said achieving DA approval in just five months for a site within environmentally sensitive zoning was virtually unheard of.

“We worked closely with Mosman Council and the design team to deliver an outcome that was both architecturally ambitious and contextually appropriate – one that council endorsed unanimously,” Mr Clark said.

Abadeen has developed a portfolio of prestige projects in Mosman and Sydney’s lower north shore.