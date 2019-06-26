NBL boss plans Southbank-style development for Wilkinsons Point

Property magnate Larry Kestelman plans to turn Wilkinsons Point into a Southbank-style precinct that will drive seven-days-a-week traffic in the area.

The NBL owner, who will spend the next four months negotiating with the Glenorchy City Council about his proposed $150-$200 million redevelopment, believes his vision will become a destination mecca for locals and tourists.

Speaking exclusively to the Mercury, Kestelman says he will be funding the redevelopment himself, with his request for government assistance solely for the purpose of upgrading the Derwent Entertainment Centre and running a Tasmanian NBL team.

“Considering you have Mona across the ditch, you have a beautiful area that walks around to that, I think that you need the two to get linked and I think we can definitely turn it into a destination and a precinct,” he says.

“I see it having a component of sport and community, entertainment, food and beverage, and we see an opportunity to create some really great public space around the end [of Wilkinsons Point].

“If you have a look at places like the riverbanks of Melbourne, the riverbanks of Brisbane, I think there’s really an opportunity to do something a little special there that will drive seven-days-a-week type activation in the area.”

A hotel will also form part of the development, while Mr Kestelman will explore avenues for a ferry stop for passengers coming from the city.

Glenorchy Mayor Kristie Johnston says while there is interest from other parties regarding the 9ha parcel of land — which when combined with the DEC totals 16ha — they don’t have the scope to deliver what Kestelman could.

“Kestelman’s calibre is of a nature that he can actually achieve the kind of things he says he wants to do on that site,” Johnston said on triple MMM.

