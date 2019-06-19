National Basketball League eyes off Derwent Entertainment Centre

An NBL team for Tasmania looks increasingly likely, with the league’s owner understood to be in the mix to buy the Derwent Entertainment Centre.

The Mercury understands National Basketball League owner Larry Kestelman, one of Australia’s richest people, wants to buy the DEC. The centre and Wilkinsons Point was approved for sale by the Glenorchy City Council as a complete site, in a bid to attract a project of “real significance” to the Northern suburbs.

Glenorchy Mayor Kristie Johnston says aldermen will be considering options for Wilkinsons Point’s sale during the closed portion of next Monday’s council meeting.

Kestelman has previously stated he is closely watching basketball in Tasmania, as the league considers where to expand the competition to 10 teams.

Premier Will Hodgman has also revealed Kestelman is showing strong interest in the state for the next NBL licence.

In August last year Glenorchy aldermen voted unanimously to sell or lease the DEC, which is a cash drain on the council.

The 9ha parcel of land is comparable in size to Hobart’s Macquarie Point and when combined with the DEC totals 16ha. The council received expert advice from Knight Frank Tasmania and Edwards Property Consultants to sell the 16ha as a package deal as it would attract significant interest.

Glenorchy City Council has committed to ensuring any purchaser was prepared to develop the precinct for the benefit of the community through better public facilities and increased entertainment options.

Potential developers will also need to ensure the public foreshore and Lloyd Rd access remain open to the community.

In October, the council rejected an offer for the DEC from the Southern Huskies consortium, HydraPlay. The council unanimously agreed the HydraPlay offer was well short of what was considered acceptable for such a significant public asset.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “National Basketball League owner Larry Kestelman understood to be keen to buy the Derwent Entertainment Centre”.