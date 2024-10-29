National landscape architecture awards: City of Melbourne Yarra River park plan wins gong, but may never be built

The City of Melbourne’s Greenline plan to convert the north bank of Melbourne’s Yarra River into a series of parks has received a national landscape architecture award.

It comes despite the possibility the proposed 4km-long promenade of native plants and open spaces won’t go ahead.

A passion project of former Lord Mayor Sally Capp, the expansive renewal plan would be scrapped if Aaron Wood’s bid to take on the city’s top job is successful in the current council elections.

However incumbent Nicholas Reece has said he would proceed with the waterfront project.

Greenline is one of nine Victorian projects to win a gong at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture Awards, collecting the top award in the landscape planning category.

It recognises the works put into the project by ASPECT Studios x TCL and the City of Melbourne.

Jury chair Andrew Thomas said the accolade was awarded as the proposed redevelopment was a nation-leading concept that would provide economic, environmental, cultural and wellbeing benefits to Melbourne.

Other winners announced in a Melbourne ceremony include the Altona Pier, University of Melbourne’s student precinct and the narrm ngarrgu Library in the city of Melbourne which were all recognised with civic landscaping accolades.

Mr Thomas added that the library, named for Melbourne Knowledge in the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung language, had impressed with a rooftop garden space and with its efforts to showcase pre-European contact history.

It was designed by Bush Projects Landscape Architecture.

The Altona Pier’s recognition was a response to its “simple, but beautiful” landscaping design by Sit Office Landscape Architecture, Jackson Clements Burrows Architects and AW Maritime.

Mr Thomas said it also acknowledged the way the pier offered connections to the beach and bay for diverse range of Victorians.

Other Victorian winners

Civic Landscape Architecture:

University of Melbourne student precinct

ASPECT Studios and GLAS Landscape Architects with Lyons, Koning Eizenberg Architecture, NMBW Architecture Studio, Greenaway + Greenshoot and Architects EAT.

Gardens:

Action Based Research – A Study in Regenerative Landscape

REALMstudios

Sand Gardens, Racecourse Hill Glenluce

Rush Wright Associates

Parks and Open Spaces:

Romsey Ecotherapy Park:

ACLA Consultants

Play Spaces:

Cameron Avenue and Progress Park play spaces:

Playce

